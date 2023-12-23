Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $196,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 164.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $694.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.51. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $382.56 and a 12-month high of $723.42.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.