Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $203,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

