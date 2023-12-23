Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 950.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

