Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $103.50 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

