Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $533.57.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $542.85 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

