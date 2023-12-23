Rotork (LON:ROR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $306.77

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 306.77 ($3.88) and traded as high as GBX 324 ($4.10). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 322.60 ($4.08), with a volume of 287,841 shares trading hands.

Rotork Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 308.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,688.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

About Rotork

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.