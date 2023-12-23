Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.83.

NYSE RHP opened at $110.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average is $91.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,809,000 after purchasing an additional 216,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,011,000 after purchasing an additional 344,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 121,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

