Sabal Trust CO Purchases 528 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.54.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.60 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

