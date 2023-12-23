Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.38

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.38 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.05). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 161.90 ($2.05), with a volume of 554,044 shares traded.
Several research firms have weighed in on SRP. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.40 ($2.67).
In related news, insider Nigel Crossley purchased 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,627.78 ($5,852.76). Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
