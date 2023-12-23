Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.72. Sharp shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 1,457 shares trading hands.

Sharp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

