Shira Ridge Wealth Management Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8,441.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 41.0% in the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.