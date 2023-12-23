Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $106.52. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $1,031,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,841,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $1,031,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,841,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $87,750.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,823.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,422 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

