Signify Wealth Sells 2,320 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signify Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.6% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $141.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

