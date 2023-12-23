Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $5.02 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.2 %

SIRI stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.