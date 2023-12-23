Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.