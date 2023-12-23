Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SNN has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SNN stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 18,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

