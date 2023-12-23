Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 13th. China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Snap Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Snap has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O'sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 482,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,161 shares of company stock worth $14,286,892 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

