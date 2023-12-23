SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.43

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and traded as high as $32.32. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 0.8 %

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

(Get Free Report)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.