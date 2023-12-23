Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 37,361,519 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 431.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 156.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

