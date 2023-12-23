Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.96

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.96 and traded as high as $54.13. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 30,034 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $606.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.98 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 45.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

