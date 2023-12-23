SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.52

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.52 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 37.06 ($0.47). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 203,587 shares.

SRT Marine Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.52. The stock has a market cap of £74.16 million, a P/E ratio of -962.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

