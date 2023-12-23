Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.80

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.80 and traded as high as C$76.00. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$75.93, with a volume of 103,243 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJ shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.86.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$915.30 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 6.0165224 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

