Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.09

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.09 and traded as high as $29.31. Strattec Security shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 28,089 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Strattec Security Stock Up 11.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 million, a P/E ratio of -42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $1.30. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. Analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 704,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 55,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

