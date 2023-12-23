Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $297.53 on Friday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $239.62 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

