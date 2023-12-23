Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.79

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.25. Sunworks shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 4,270,296 shares trading hands.

Sunworks Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunworks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 332,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sunworks by 33.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 189,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunworks by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sunworks by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 359,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunworks by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 28,126 shares in the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.

