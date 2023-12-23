SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.37. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 219,615 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SuperCom by 81.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 297,244 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

