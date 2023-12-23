Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNDX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

