Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.