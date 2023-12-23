T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.74

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $5.25. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 196,524 shares.

StockNews.com started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. They set a "sell" rating for the company.

T2 Biosystems Trading Up 8.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 59,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,623. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $1,299,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

