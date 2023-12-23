Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen bought 1,935 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $29,876.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dick Allen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shannon Marie Hansen bought 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 13,135 shares of company stock valued at $220,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 43.0% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

TNDM opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.98. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

