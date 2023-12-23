Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.43

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.43 and traded as high as $24.23. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 5,946 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Taylor Devices by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taylor Devices by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

Featured Articles

