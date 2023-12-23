Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$55.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.08. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$44.70 and a twelve month high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

