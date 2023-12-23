Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.88.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.