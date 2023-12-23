Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,584.31

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,584.31 ($20.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,580 ($19.98). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,610 ($20.36), with a volume of 49,954 shares.

Telecom Plus Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,568.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,584.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,894.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Telecom Plus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a GBX 36 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,647.06%.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

