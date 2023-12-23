Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.15

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.15 and traded as high as $35.57. Tenaris shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 1,188,172 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tenaris

Tenaris Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 101.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442,016 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth about $19,118,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.