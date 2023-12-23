Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.24.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.56. The company has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

