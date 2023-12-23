The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target to $193.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $120.97 and a fifty-two week high of $182.87.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 57.28%.

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

