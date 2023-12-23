The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.