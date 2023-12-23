The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.57

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.57 and traded as low as $16.57. The InterGroup shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 3,472 shares changing hands.
The InterGroup Stock Down 4.6 %
The company has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
