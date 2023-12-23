The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.57

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.57 and traded as low as $16.57. The InterGroup shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 3,472 shares changing hands.

The InterGroup Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The InterGroup by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in The InterGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The InterGroup by 3,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The InterGroup by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

