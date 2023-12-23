The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.89.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

