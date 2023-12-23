The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Increased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after acquiring an additional 362,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after buying an additional 262,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after buying an additional 148,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

