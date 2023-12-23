The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $157.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $165.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.