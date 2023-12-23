The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $157.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $165.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.