The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,864 shares of company stock valued at $28,301,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.