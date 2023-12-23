Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.35

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.35 and traded as high as $31.57. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 27,399 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $255.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.76 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Further Reading

