Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 91,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 146,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Top KingWin Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

About Top KingWin

(Get Free Report)

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.