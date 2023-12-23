Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $110.26

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$110.26 and traded as high as C$116.76. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$115.63, with a volume of 56,685 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIH. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$124.38.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.24. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.0982814 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00. In other news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00. Insiders have sold 10,671 shares of company stock worth $1,194,069 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

