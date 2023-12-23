TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464,865 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,406,000 after buying an additional 3,031,370 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after buying an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTE opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

