Towerpoint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.