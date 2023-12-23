Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.75

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as high as $9.73. Travelzoo shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 56,907 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $132.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 147.61% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,603,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,822,552.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 938,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,755,068 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

