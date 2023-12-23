Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

