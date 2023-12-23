Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.73.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Institutional Trading of Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,279. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after purchasing an additional 445,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,514,000 after buying an additional 270,533 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,437,000 after buying an additional 93,828 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.